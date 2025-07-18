PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (Symbol: PAGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.11, changing hands as low as $7.91 per share. PagSeguro Digital Ltd shares are currently trading down about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAGS's low point in its 52 week range is $6.11 per share, with $14.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.94.

