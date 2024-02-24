PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Price Target Increased by 7.39% to 13.72

The average one-year price target for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) has been revised to 13.72 / share. This is an increase of 7.39% from the prior estimate of 12.77 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.25% from the latest reported closing price of 13.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagSeguro Digital. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGS is 0.30%, an increase of 23.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 191,826K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGS is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 18,571K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,494K shares, representing a decrease of 31.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 1.41% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 13,220K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,157K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 26.02% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 10,924K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,018K shares, representing an increase of 8.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 30.90% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 9,529K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,295K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 5.85% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 9,492K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil.

