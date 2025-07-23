Is PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 258 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAGS' full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that PAGS has returned about 27% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 1.6% on average. This means that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is QXO, Inc. (QXO). The stock is up 39.9% year-to-date.

For QXO, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 411.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.3% so far this year, so PAGS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, QXO, Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 122 stocks and is ranked #81. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.3%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and QXO, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

