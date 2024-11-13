PagSeguro Digital options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in PagSeguro Digital is normal with calls leading puts 9:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.4%, or 60c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.1%.
- PagBank price target lowered to $13 from $16 at Barclays
- PagBank downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Itau BBA
