PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for PagSeguro Digital, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = R$1.9b ÷ (R$27b - R$15b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, PagSeguro Digital has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the IT industry average of 14%.

NYSE:PAGS Return on Capital Employed December 13th 2021

In the above chart we have measured PagSeguro Digital's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of PagSeguro Digital's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 30%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, PagSeguro Digital has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 55% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Keep in mind 55% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

The Bottom Line On PagSeguro Digital's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for PagSeguro Digital. Furthermore the stock has climbed 35% over the last three years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing PagSeguro Digital that you might find interesting.

