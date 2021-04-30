PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s (NYSE:PAGS) Price In Tune With Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 21x, you may consider PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 63.5x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, PagSeguro Digital's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:PAGS Price Based on Past Earnings April 30th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on PagSeguro Digital.

How Is PagSeguro Digital's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, PagSeguro Digital would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 5.8%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 115% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 36% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 16% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that PagSeguro Digital's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that PagSeguro Digital maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PagSeguro Digital you should know about.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

