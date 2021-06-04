PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Investors in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.4% to close at US$52.73 following the release of its first-quarter results. It was not a great result overall. Although revenues beat expectations, hitting R$2.1b, statutory earnings missed analyst forecasts by 11%, coming in at just R$0.82 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NYSE:PAGS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 4th 2021

After the latest results, the 14 analysts covering PagSeguro Digital are now predicting revenues of R$9.77b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 36% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 30% to R$4.76. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of R$9.66b and earnings per share (EPS) of R$4.83 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at R$350. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic PagSeguro Digital analyst has a price target of R$86.48 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at R$49.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting PagSeguro Digital is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that PagSeguro Digital's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 50% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 27% p.a. over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that PagSeguro Digital is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at R$350, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on PagSeguro Digital. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for PagSeguro Digital going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for PagSeguro Digital (1 is concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

