PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) ending at $13.35, denoting a +1.14% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.35, indicating a 34.62% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $721.04 million, indicating a 6.7% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

PAGS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $3.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.11% and -1.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.15. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.75 for its industry.

We can also see that PAGS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial Transaction Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.04.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

