PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) closed the most recent trading day at $8.27, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.9% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $788.99 million, down 4.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $3.16 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.17% and -1.27%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.99. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.76 of its industry.

Investors should also note that PAGS has a PEG ratio of 0.43 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial Transaction Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.