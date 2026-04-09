PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) closed the most recent trading day at $10.65, moving -1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.83%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 6.11% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 4.48%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 25.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $984.75 million, up 19.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $4.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.61% and +10.36%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.91% higher. Currently, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.58, which means PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that PAGS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.43. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial Transaction Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.89.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.