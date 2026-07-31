PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest close session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) was down 2.03% at $9.64. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.7% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.89% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.49%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.4, up 17.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion, up 17.55% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.69 per share and a revenue of $4.25 billion, signifying shifts of +19.01% and +16.27%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% lower. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at valuation, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.83. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.69.

It's also important to note that PAGS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. PAGS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.