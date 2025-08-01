PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) ended the recent trading session at $7.75, demonstrating a -1.02% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.24%.

The stock of company has fallen by 16.79% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 1.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.31, showcasing a 3.13% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $898.63 million, reflecting a 2.77% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

PAGS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $3.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.61% and +4.8%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.2% higher. At present, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.88.

It is also worth noting that PAGS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 153, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

