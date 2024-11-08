PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) closed at $8.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.09%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.72% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 11.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.30, marking a 7.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $788.99 million, indicating a 4.37% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $3.16 billion, representing changes of +9.17% and -1.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.75. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.31 of its industry.

Investors should also note that PAGS has a PEG ratio of 0.41 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

