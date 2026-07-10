PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) was up +2.78% at $9.25. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.67% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.4 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.65%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.05 billion, indicating a 17.55% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.7 per share and revenue of $4.25 billion, indicating changes of +19.72% and +16.27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.31 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.31 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that PAGS has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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