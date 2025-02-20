PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) closed the latest trading day at $8.16, indicating a +0.49% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 22.1% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 18.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.29, reflecting a 12.12% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $827.6 million, indicating a 5.7% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.14. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.28 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that PAGS has a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.