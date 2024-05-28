News & Insights

PagSeguro Digital Endorses Financials and Directors

May 28, 2024 — 06:03 pm EDT

Pagseguro Digital (PAGS) has released an update.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, where the company’s audited financial statements for 2023 were adopted, a Long-Term Incentive Plan was approved, and directors, including Luis Frias and Maria Judith de Brito, were re-elected. The meeting also ratified all actions taken by the company’s directors and officers during the past financial year.

