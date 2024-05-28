PagSeguro Digital Endorses Financials and Directors

Pagseguro Digital (PAGS) has released an update.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, where the company’s audited financial statements for 2023 were adopted, a Long-Term Incentive Plan was approved, and directors, including Luis Frias and Maria Judith de Brito, were re-elected. The meeting also ratified all actions taken by the company’s directors and officers during the past financial year.

