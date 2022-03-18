PagSeguro Digital Continues To Climb

Markets
(RTTNews) - PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) shares are rising more than 20 percent on Friday morning, continuing a momentum since March 14, probably on improvement in business. Today, there have been no company-centric news to drive up the stock.

Currently, shares are at $17.51, up 20.08 percent from the previous close of $14.57 on a volume of 3,069,416. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $11.76-$61.65 on average volume of 2,971,172.

