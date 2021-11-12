Markets
PagSeguro Digital Adds 5% As Earnings, Revenue Improve In Q3

(RTTNews) - Shares of financial technology solutions provider PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) are rising more than 5% in the morning trade on Friday following improved third quarter results.

Net earnings in the third quarter increased to R$321.5 million or R$0.97 per share from R$263.4 million or R$0.8 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were R$1.26 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 55.8% year-on-year to R$2.776 billion.

PAGS, currently at $35.74, has traded in the range of $31.10- $62.83 in the last 52 weeks.

