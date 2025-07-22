PAGS vs. CPAY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Financial Transaction Services stocks are likely familiar with PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) and Corpay (CPAY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Corpay has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PAGS has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PAGS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.47, while CPAY has a forward P/E of 15.72. We also note that PAGS has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CPAY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19.

Another notable valuation metric for PAGS is its P/B ratio of 1.03. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CPAY has a P/B of 6.65.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PAGS's Value grade of A and CPAY's Value grade of C.

PAGS stands above CPAY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PAGS is the superior value option right now.

