PAGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (Symbol: PAGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.69, changing hands as low as $45.55 per share. PagSeguro Digital Ltd shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAGS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.27 per share, with $62.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.34.

