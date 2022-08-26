PAGS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (Symbol: PAGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.85, changing hands as high as $19.49 per share. PagSeguro Digital Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAGS's low point in its 52 week range is $9.45 per share, with $61.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.05.

