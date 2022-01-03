PAGP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (Symbol: PAGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.57, changing hands as high as $10.63 per share. Plains GP Holdings LP shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAGP's low point in its 52 week range is $8.25 per share, with $12.955 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.61.

