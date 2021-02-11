PAGP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (Symbol: PAGP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.39, changing hands as low as $8.30 per share. Plains GP Holdings LP shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAGP's low point in its 52 week range is $8.29 per share, with $10.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.37.

