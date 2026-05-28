PagerDuty Swings To Profit In Q1; Raises EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - AI-powered operations management company PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Thursday reported a profit for the first quarter compared to a loss last year, driben by improved revenues and margins.

Net income was $10.25 million, or $0.13 per share, compared with a net loss attributable to shareholders of $6.50 million, or $0.07 loss per share, a year earlier. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders increased to $25.82 million, or $0.32 per share, from $22.68 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Revenue rose 1% to $120.97 million from $119.81 million a year earlier.

Gross margin improved to 84.3% from 84.0%. Customers with ARR above $100,000 increased 1% to 860, while total paid customers rose to 15,380 from 15,247 a year earlier.

For the second quarter, PagerDuty expects revenue between $122 million and $124 million, with adjusted earnings projected between $0.29 and $0.31 per share.

For fiscal 2027, the company maintained revenue guidance of $488.5 million to $496.5 million, while raising adjusted earnings guidance to $1.27 to $1.32 per share from the prior outlook of $1.23 to $1.28 per share.

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