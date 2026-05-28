Markets
PD

PagerDuty Swings To Profit In Q1; Raises EPS Outlook

May 28, 2026 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AI-powered operations management company PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Thursday reported a profit for the first quarter compared to a loss last year, driben by improved revenues and margins.

Net income was $10.25 million, or $0.13 per share, compared with a net loss attributable to shareholders of $6.50 million, or $0.07 loss per share, a year earlier. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders increased to $25.82 million, or $0.32 per share, from $22.68 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Revenue rose 1% to $120.97 million from $119.81 million a year earlier.

Gross margin improved to 84.3% from 84.0%. Customers with ARR above $100,000 increased 1% to 860, while total paid customers rose to 15,380 from 15,247 a year earlier.

For the second quarter, PagerDuty expects revenue between $122 million and $124 million, with adjusted earnings projected between $0.29 and $0.31 per share.

For fiscal 2027, the company maintained revenue guidance of $488.5 million to $496.5 million, while raising adjusted earnings guidance to $1.27 to $1.32 per share from the prior outlook of $1.23 to $1.28 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.