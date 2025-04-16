PagerDuty Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Ratings for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.67, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.67% lower than the prior average price target of $23.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive PagerDuty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Sanjit Singh |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $17.00|$20.00 | |Kash Rangan |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $18.00|$21.00 | |Kingsley Crane |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $23.00|$24.00 | |Matthew Hedberg |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $22.00|$24.00 | |Joel Fishbein |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $26.00|$30.00 | |Koji Ikeda |B of A Securities |Lowers |Underperform | $18.00|$23.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PagerDuty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PagerDuty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PagerDuty compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PagerDuty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for PagerDuty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PagerDuty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PagerDuty analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering PagerDuty: A Closer Look

PagerDuty Inc is a digital operations management platform that manages urgent and mission-critical work for a modern, digital business. Its PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines artificial intelligence (AI) operations (AIOps), automation, customer service operations, and incident management with a generative AI assistant to create a flexible, resilient, and scalable platform to protect revenue and improve customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and mitigate the risk of operational failures. The company generates revenue predominantly from cloud-hosted software subscription fees and term-license software subscription fees. Geographically, the firm derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and the rest from International markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of PagerDuty

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, PagerDuty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.3% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PagerDuty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -8.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -8.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PagerDuty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PagerDuty's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.57, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.