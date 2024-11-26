PagerDuty raises FY25 EPS view to 78c-79c from 67c-72c

Consensus 71c. Narrows FY25 revenue view to $464.5M-$466.5M from $463M-$467M, consensus $465.02M.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PD:
- PagerDuty reports Q3 adjusted EPS 25c, consensus 17c
- PagerDuty sees Q4 adjusted EPS 15c-16c, consensus 16c
- DA Davidson software analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
- PagerDuty appoints Pritesh Parekh as chief information security officer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.