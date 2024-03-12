PagerDuty (PD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PagerDuty PD is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 14.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, PagerDuty expects revenues in the range of $109.5-$111.5 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 14 cents and 15 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $110.5 million, indicating a rise of 9.44% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days, and indicates year-over-year growth of 87.5%.



PagerDuty’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, with a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 141.52%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for PagerDuty prior to this announcement:

PagerDuty Price and EPS Surprise

PagerDuty price-eps-surprise | PagerDuty Quote

Factors to Note

PD’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results are expected to have benefited from ongoing digital transformation and strong demand for its solutions. Growing demand for automation and generative AI is expected to have driven PagerDuty’s top-line growth.



Increased demand for automated and intelligent incident management solutions is expected to have benefited PagerDuty’s operations cloud.



Improved customer retention and steady growth in the enterprise market are anticipated to have driven top-line growth amid challenging macroeconomic conditions.



Macro uncertainty continues to keep consumers’ budgets and spending under pressure, which is expected to have hurt top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



PagerDuty has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Ulta Beauty ULTA has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can find the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ulta Beauty is set to announce fourth-quarter and fiscal 2023 results on Mar 14. ULTA’s shares have gained 12% year to date.



Dollar General DG has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Dollar General is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 14. DG’s shares have returned 17.2% year to date.



Dollar Tree DLTR has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Dollar Tree is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 13. DLTR’s shares have returned 4.9% year to date.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagerDuty (PD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.