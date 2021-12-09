PagerDuty (PD) Shares Jump More Than 11% on Narrower Q3 Loss

PagerDuty PD reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP loss of 7 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.22%. The company had reported a loss of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $71.8 million increased 33.5% on a year-over-year basis, primarily driven by strong expansion in the enterprise and mid-market. The figure beat the consensus mark for revenues by 2.36%.



Following impressive third-quarter results, PagerDuty shares jumped 11.2% to close at $37.25 on Dec 8. PagerDuty shares are down 10.7% year to date compared with 19.8% decline of the Zacks Internet Software industry. The Zacks Computer & Technology sector rose 25.5% in the same time frame.



During third-quarter fiscal 2022, PagerDuty continued to see strength in the enterprise and mid-market, with total dollar-based net retention of 124%, much higher than 119% reported in the year-ago quarter.

Customer Growth Momentum Continued

PagerDuty ended fiscal third quarter with total paid customers of 14,486 compared with 13,725 in the year-ago quarter.



Customers with annual recurring revenue of more than $100,000 was 543 as of Oct 31, 2021, compared to 401 in the year-ago period.

Operating Details

In third-quarter fiscal 2022, non-GAAP gross profit increased 30.4% year over year to $60.9 million. Gross margin contracted 200 basis points (bps) to 84.8%.



Non-GAAP research & development expenses increased 35.1% to $17.7 million. Non-GAAP sales & marketing expenses rose 26.9% year over year to $34.8 million. Non-GAAP general & administrative expenses increased 10.9% to $13.4 million.



Non-GAAP operating loss of $5 million was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $5.9 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 31, 2021, PagerDuty had cash & cash equivalents and investments of $545.2 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.7 million compared with $4.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $1.8 million compared with $4.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, revenues are anticipated between $75.5 million and $76.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 27-29%. Non-GAAP loss is expected between 5 cents and 6 cents per share.



For fiscal 2022, revenues are anticipated between $278.5 million and $279.5 million. Non-GAAP loss is expected between 33 cents and 34 cents per share.

