PagerDuty (PD) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

PagerDuty PD reported non-GAAP earnings of 20 cents per share in third-quarter fiscal 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. It reported earnings of 4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $108.7 million increased 15.4% on a year-over-year basis, primarily driven by strong expansion in the enterprise and mid-market. The figure beat the consensus estimate for revenues by 1.65%.



International revenues contributed 27% to total revenues.



Annual recurring revenues (ARR) increased 13% year over year to $438.9 million.

PagerDuty Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PagerDuty price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PagerDuty Quote

Customer Growth Aids the Top Line

PagerDuty continued to see strength in the enterprise and mid-market, with a total dollar-based net retention rate of 110% as of Oct 31, 2023.



As of Oct 31, the total number of customers, combining free and paid subscriptions, exceeded 27,000, up approximately 18% year over year.



PD closed the fiscal third quarter with 15,049 total paid customers as of Oct 31, 2023, compared with 15,265 at the end of the year-ago period.



Customers with ARR of more than $100,000 were 778 as of Oct 31, 2023, compared with 710 in the year-ago period.

Quarter Details

In third-quarter fiscal 2024, non-GAAP gross profit rose 16% year over year to $92.9 million. Gross margin expanded 50 basis points to 85.5%.



Non-GAAP research & development expenses declined 2.3% year over year to $22.7 million.



Non-GAAP sales & marketing expenses rose 6.7% year over year to $40.9 million.



Non-GAAP general & administrative expenses declined 7.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $14.3 million.



Non-GAAP operating income was $15 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $3 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 31, 2023, PagerDuty had cash and cash equivalents and current investments of $575.3 million.



In the fiscal third quarter, PD successfully closed a $350 million convertible senior notes offering.



The operating cash flow amounted to $16.9 million, while the free cash flow was $15.2 million.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, PagerDuty expects revenues between $109.5 million and $111.5 million, indicating growth in the 8% to 10% range.



Non-GAAP earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter are expected to be in the range of 14-15 cents per share.



For the fiscal 2024, the company expects revenues in the range of $429-$431 million, indicating 16% growth over fiscal 2023.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected in the range of 72-73 cents per share.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PagerDuty currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



ASANA ASAN, Science Applications International SAIC and Broadcam AVGO are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ASANA’s shares have gained 48.9% year to date. ASAN is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Dec 5.



Science Applications International’s shares have declined 5.8% year to date. SAIC is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Dec 4.



Broadcam’s shares have returned 65.6% year to date. AVGO is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 7.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagerDuty (PD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.