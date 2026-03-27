PagerDuty (PD) Price Target Decreased by 45.10% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) has been revised to $8.16 / share. This is a decrease of 45.10% from the prior estimate of $14.86 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.32% from the latest reported closing price of $6.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagerDuty. This is an decrease of 157 owner(s) or 38.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PD is 0.06%, an increase of 45.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.03% to 76,855K shares. The put/call ratio of PD is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 8,323K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,827K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 16.57% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,606K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 2,422K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,602K shares , representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 24.60% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 2,422K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,113K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,054K shares , representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 57.90% over the last quarter.

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