Is PagerDuty (PD) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is PagerDuty (PD). PD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.36. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.27. Over the last 12 months, PD's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.68 and as low as 13.23, with a median of 20.09.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PD has a P/S ratio of 1.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.04.

Investors could also keep in mind StoneCo (STNE), another Internet - Software stock with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of StoneCo currently hold a Forward P/E ratio of 11.19, and its PEG ratio is 0.37. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 28.27 and 0.99.

STNE's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 11.19 and as low as 6.09, with a median of 8.65, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.45 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.35, all within the past year.

StoneCo also has a P/B ratio of 2.71 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 4.88. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.71, as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.45.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that PagerDuty and StoneCo are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PD and STNE feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

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This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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PagerDuty (PD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.