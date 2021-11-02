PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shareholders have earned a 58% return over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) share price is up 58% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 38% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that PagerDuty didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

PagerDuty grew its revenue by 29% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Buyers pushed the share price 58% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:PD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2021

Take a more thorough look at PagerDuty's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

PagerDuty boasts a total shareholder return of 58% for the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 1.4%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with PagerDuty .

We will like PagerDuty better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

