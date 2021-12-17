PagerDuty, Inc.'s (NYSE:PD) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse PagerDuty, Inc.'s (NYSE:PD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The US$2.8b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$69m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$101m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on PagerDuty's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 9 of the American Software analysts is that PagerDuty is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$1.0m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 71% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for PagerDuty given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with PagerDuty is its debt-to-equity ratio of 103%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of PagerDuty which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at PagerDuty, take a look at PagerDuty's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

