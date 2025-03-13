PAGERDUTY Earnings Results: $PD Reports Quarterly Earnings

PAGERDUTY ($PD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, beating estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $121,450,000, missing estimates of $123,362,327 by $-1,912,327.

PAGERDUTY Insider Trading Activity

PAGERDUTY insiders have traded $PD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAN ALEXANDRU SOLOMON sold 137,700 shares for an estimated $2,821,473

JENNIFER TEJADA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 71,211 shares for an estimated $1,428,389 .

. HOWARD WILSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,666 shares for an estimated $433,741 .

. SHELLEY WEBB (Chief Legal and People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,125 shares for an estimated $256,496 .

. MITRA REZVAN (SVP Finance & CAO) sold 2,942 shares for an estimated $53,132

PAGERDUTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of PAGERDUTY stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

