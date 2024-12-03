PagerDuty announces new generative AI, automation features at AWS re:Invent

At AWS re:Invent, PagerDuty (PD) announced new generative AI and automation features of PagerDuty Advance, which is embedded across the PagerDuty Operations Cloud platform, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AMZN). The latest collaboration “combines the capabilities of PagerDuty Advance with Amazon Q Business, Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock Guardrails, empowering organizations to safely deploy genAI into their incident management processes while becoming more automated, connected and operationally resilient,” PagerDuty stated.
