PagerDuty Announces Acquisition Of Rundeck - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Rundeck, a provider of DevOps automation for enterprise, for a total purchase price of approximately $100 million. The consideration is to be paid approximately 60% in cash and 40% in PagerDuty common stock. PagerDuty said the acquisition strengthens its incident response offering with intelligent machine automation including auto-remediation and self-healing.

Rundeck's automation solutions serves over 150 enterprise and mid market companies. Its land and expand go-to-market motion starts with DevOps and is founded on an active open source community of over 60,000 users.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.