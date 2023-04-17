PageGroup sees 29% slump in annual profit on tough market conditions

Adds outlook, CEO comment, background

April 17 (Reuters) - Global recruiter PageGroup Plc PAGE.L on Monday forecast a near 29% slump in its annual profit and said the challenging conditions it experienced towards the end of 2022 have continued into 2023.

PageGroup now expects annual operating profit to be in line with a company-compiled consensus of 140 million pounds ($173.9 million), way below the 196.1 million pounds it reported for fiscal year 2022.

The FTSE midcap .FTMC firm also posted a 2.4% decline in gross profit at 262.7 million pounds in constant currency terms for the three months ended March 31, mainly weighed down by performance in the Asia Pacific region.

The company, which operates in around 40 countries, said gross profit in its largest business of permanent recruitment fell 7.2% during the first quarter while hiring in temporary jobs jumped about 15%, a trend seen during economic uncertainty.

($1 = 0.8054 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.