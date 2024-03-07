News & Insights

PageGroup posts fall in annual profit on sluggish hiring market conditions

March 07, 2024 — 02:25 am EST

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

March 7 (Reuters) - Global recruiter PageGroup PAGE.L posted a lower annual profit on Thursday as weak candidate and client confidence led to delays in filling vacancies.

The recruiter, which helps hire executives, professionals and clerical staff, reported an operating profit of 118.8 million pounds ($151.3 million) for the year, down from 196.1 million pounds it made the year earlier.

($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

