PageGroup FY24 Pre-Tax Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - PageGroup plc. (MPGPF), a UK-based recruitment company, Thursday announced a decline in pre-tax profit in the fiscal year 2024, compared with the last year.

In the fiscal year, pre-tax income declined to GBP 49.1 million from GBP 117.4 million the previous year.

Net income declined to GBP 28.44 million from GBP 77.07 million last year.

Earnings per share plunged to 9 pence versus 24.3 pence last year.

Operating profit also slid to GBP 53.4 million from GBP 118.8 million in the prior year.

Revenue dropped 9.8 percent to GBP 1.74 billion from GBP 2.01 billion in the previous year.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 11.75 pence per share, up 4.5 percent from 11.24 pence last year.

The proposed final dividend, totaling GBP 36.8 million, is set to be paid on June 23, to shareholders registered by May 16, pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on June 3, 2025.

Wednesday, PageGroup had closed at $4 on the OTC market.

