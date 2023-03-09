PageGroup forecasts positive hiring trends despite economic woes

March 09, 2023 — 02:25 am EST

March 9 (Reuters) - PageGroup Plc PAGE.L said on Thursday it expected persistent candidate shortages and good levels of vacancies despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, after the global recruiter posted annual profit that beat market estimates.

The relatively positive update from PageGroup comes at a time when the recruitment industry continues to battle a slowdown as elevated inflation levels, looming recession fears and the impact from the Ukraine conflict force companies globally to cut jobs or freeze hiring.

The company acknowledged the persisting high level of global macro-economic and political uncertainty in majority of its markets, adding that performance in the second half of 2022 was impacted by COVID lockdowns in China.

China, a key market in Page's Asian operations, lifted strict pandemic-related restrictions only in December, while a raft of major U.S.-based technology firms have started or are set for massive layoffs, as companies look to rein in costs to ride out the economic downturn.

The FTSE midcap .FTMC firm posted a more than 16% jump in operating profit at 196.1 million pounds ($232.5 million) for the full-year ended Dec. 31, slightly ahead of Refinitiv Eikon average analysts' estimate of 194.7 million pounds.

