PageGroup flags persistent challenges in labour market

April 17 (Reuters) - Global recruiter PageGroup Plc PAGE.L said on Monday the challenging conditions it experienced towards the end of 2022 have continued into 2023, with the company also reporting a fall in first-quarter profit.

The FTSE midcap .FTMC firm posted a 2.4% decline in gross profit at 262.7 million pounds ($326.2 million) for the three months ended March 31, mainly weighed down by performance in the Asia Pacific region.

($1 = 0.8054 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

