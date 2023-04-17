PageGroup flags persistent challenges in labour market

April 17, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - Global recruiter PageGroup Plc PAGE.L said on Monday the challenging conditions it experienced towards the end of 2022 have continued into 2023, with the company also reporting a fall in first-quarter profit.

The FTSE midcap .FTMC firm posted a 2.4% decline in gross profit at 262.7 million pounds ($326.2 million) for the three months ended March 31, mainly weighed down by performance in the Asia Pacific region.

($1 = 0.8054 pounds)

