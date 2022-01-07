PageGroup CEO sells half of his shares in the recruiting firm- FT

Contributor
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published

UK-based recruitment firm PageGroup's Chief Executive Officer Steve Ingham has sold 480,000 shares during the Christmas period for more than 3 million pounds ($4.1 million), the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Jan 7 (Reuters) - UK-based recruitment firm PageGroup's PAGE.L Chief Executive Officer Steve Ingham has sold 480,000 shares during the Christmas period for more than 3 million pounds ($4.1 million), the Financial Times reported on Friday.

PageGroup, which helps hire executives, professionals and clerical staff, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

No reason was given for the disposal, which more than halved Ingham's holding in PageGroup, the FT report added.

Although the pandemic slowed down the recruitment sector, the recent rush to fill up vacancies has spurred a hiring boom across the globe as workspaces are adopting hybrid working models.

The London-listed company is due to report its fourth-quarter trading update on Jan. 12.

($1 = 0.7365 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More