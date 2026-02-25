Page Industries (NSEI:PAGEIND) Price Target Decreased by 10.05% to 39,153.63

The average one-year price target for Page Industries (NSEI:PAGEIND) has been revised to ₹ 39,153.63 / share. This is a decrease of 10.05% from the prior estimate of ₹ 43,528.59 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 31,310.00 to a high of ₹ 49,350.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.80% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 33,236.40 / share.

Page Industries Maintains 2.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.75%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.43% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Page Industries. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 29.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGEIND is 0.09%, an increase of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.38% to 402K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 84K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGEIND by 6.88% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGEIND by 8.09% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 56K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 19.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGEIND by 10.40% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 25K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGEIND by 8.89% over the last quarter.

