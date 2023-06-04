Page Industries (NSE:PAGEIND) Price Target Decreased by 7.67% to 39,341.08

The average one-year price target for Page Industries (NSE:PAGEIND) has been revised to 39,341.08 / share. This is an decrease of 7.67% from the prior estimate of 42,610.27 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30,300.00 to a high of 50,271.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.54% from the latest reported closing price of 38,742.80 / share.

Page Industries Maintains 0.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.96%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.59%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Page Industries. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGEIND is 0.16%, a decrease of 23.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.12% to 552K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 81K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGEIND by 32.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 76K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGEIND by 31.49% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 55K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGEIND by 18.72% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 39K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 58.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGEIND by 18.87% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGEIND by 11.43% over the last quarter.

