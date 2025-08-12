Page Group H1 Results Down; Confirms FY25 Profit View Broadly In Line With Market

(RTTNews) - PageGroup plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L), a recruitment consultancy company, reported Tuesday sharply lower profit in its first half, with lower revenues.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect operating profit to be broadly in line with current market consensus of around 22 million pounds.

In fiscal 2024, operating profit was 53.4 million pounds.

Further, the Board of Directors has announced an interim dividend of 5.36 pence per share, same as last year. The interim dividend will be paid on October 10 to shareholders on the register as at August 29.

In the first half, profit before tax plunged 99.2 percent to 0.2 million pounds from last year's 27.7 million pounds. Earnings per share were breakeven, compared to 5.3 pence a year ago.

Operating profit declined 92.5 percent from last year to 2.1 million pounds.

Revenue for the period fell 11.1 percent to 798.4 million pounds from 898.0 million pounds last year. At constant currency rates, revenues declined 8.6%.

