Page Group H1 Profit Climbs, Declares Dividends; Backs FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - PageGroup plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L), a specialist professional recruitment company, reported Monday that its first-half profit before tax climbed 80 percent to 114.5 million pounds from 63.7 million pounds last year.

Earnings per share were 25.5 pence, up from 12.1 pence a year ago.

Revenue grew 27.5 percent to 977.3 million pounds from last year's 766.4 million pounds. Revenues grew 28.1 percent at constant currency rates.

Further, the company announced an interim dividend of 4.91 pence per share, an increase of 4.5 percent over 2021. In addition, in line with the policy of returning surplus capital to shareholders, the company also announced a special dividend of 26.71 pence per share, same as last year.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect fiscal 2022 operating profit to be in line with company compiled consensus of 206 million pounds.

