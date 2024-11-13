Pagaya Techs Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Pagaya Techs (NASDAQ:PGY) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Pagaya Techs, revealing an average target of $24.57, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average represents a 26.88% decrease from the previous average price target of $33.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pagaya Techs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $25.00 $32.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $12.00 - Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $32.00 $42.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $36.00 $48.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Announces Buy $21.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pagaya Techs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pagaya Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Pagaya Techs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Pagaya Techs's Background

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. It was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API seamlessly integrates into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit. The company generates majority of its revenue from United States.

Breaking Down Pagaya Techs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pagaya Techs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 30.65% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Pagaya Techs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.29, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

