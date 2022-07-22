Markets
PGY

Pagaya Technologies Stock Rally Continues

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares are surging more than 94 percent on Friday morning trade continuing a gain from Thursday. The shares started to surge on filing of a Form F-1 for proposed sale of Class A ordinary shares. On a single day, the stock gained 130 percent. Currently, shares are at $10.96, up 104.86 percent from the previous close of $5.35 on a volume of 33,945,362. The shares have traded in a range of $2.42-$11.02 on average volume of 986,891.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PGY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular