Pagaya Technologies Stock Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares are surging more than 94 percent on Friday morning trade continuing a gain from Thursday. The shares started to surge on filing of a Form F-1 for proposed sale of Class A ordinary shares. On a single day, the stock gained 130 percent. Currently, shares are at $10.96, up 104.86 percent from the previous close of $5.35 on a volume of 33,945,362. The shares have traded in a range of $2.42-$11.02 on average volume of 986,891.

