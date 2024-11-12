News & Insights

Pagaya Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

November 12, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Pagaya Technologies Ltd ( (PGY) ) has provided an update.

Pagaya Technologies reported robust financial results for Q3 2024, showing an 11% year-over-year increase in network volume to $2.4 billion and a 21% rise in revenue to $257 million. The company continues to advance its sales pipeline and partnerships, with significant gains in personal loan and point-of-sale volumes. Pagaya’s focus on profitability and sustainable growth positions it well for GAAP profitability and cash flow generation in 2025, while strategic moves to de-risk its balance sheet and reduce interest expenses aim to unlock further liquidity.

