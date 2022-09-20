Pagaya Technologies Plunges 59%

(RTTNews) - Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares are sliding more than 59 percent on Tuesday morning trade. The shares have been sliding for the last several days. In a recent filing, the company disclosed an offering of 46.1 million class A ordinary shares.

Currently, shares are at $2.84, down 59.23 percent from the previous close of $6.99 on a volume of 8,914,955. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.42 - $34.50 on average volume of 4,493,431.

