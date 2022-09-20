Markets
PGY

Pagaya Technologies Plunges 59%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares are sliding more than 59 percent on Tuesday morning trade. The shares have been sliding for the last several days. In a recent filing, the company disclosed an offering of 46.1 million class A ordinary shares.

Currently, shares are at $2.84, down 59.23 percent from the previous close of $6.99 on a volume of 8,914,955. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.42 - $34.50 on average volume of 4,493,431.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PGY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular